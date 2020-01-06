Cold weather conditions continue to grip most parts of country

Widespread rain with snowfall over the hills is expected in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the next twelve hours

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th January, 2020) Widespread rain with snowfall over the hills is expected in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the next twelve hours.Cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Temperature of some major cities recorded on Monday morning:Islamabad seven degree centigrade, Lahore nine, Karachi fifteen, Peshawar eight, Quetta six, Gilgit one, Muzaffarabad three and Murree minus two degree centigrade.