UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cold Weather Conditions Continue To Grip Most Parts Of Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 12:38 PM

Cold weather conditions continue to grip most parts of country

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts during twelve hours.Fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab, few districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during night and morning

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th January, 2020) Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts during twelve hours.Fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab, few districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during night and morning.

Temperature of some major cities recorded on Thursday morning:Islamabad one degree centigrade, Lahore eight, Karachi ten, Peshawar three, Quetta minus two, Gilgit minus one, Muzaffarabad zero and Murree minus four degree centigrade.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Lahore Islamabad Weather Peshawar Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Murree Gilgit Baltistan Muzaffarabad

Recent Stories

2 more polio cases surface in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ( ..

2 minutes ago

OGRA, Ministry of petroleum, law put on notices i ..

2 minutes ago

Two more blasts heard in Baghdad

9 minutes ago

China resort island receives over 83 mln tourists ..

4 minutes ago

Former Director Lok Virsa and researcher, Dr Fouzi ..

6 minutes ago

Iran probe finds Ukrainian plane turned back after ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.