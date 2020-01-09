Cold weather conditions continue to grip most parts of country

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts during twelve hours.Fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab, few districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during night and morning

Temperature of some major cities recorded on Thursday morning:Islamabad one degree centigrade, Lahore eight, Karachi ten, Peshawar three, Quetta minus two, Gilgit minus one, Muzaffarabad zero and Murree minus four degree centigrade.