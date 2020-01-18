Cold weather conditions continue to grip most parts of country

Mainly cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts and north Balochistan during the next twelve hours.However, rain/thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in districts of northeast Punjab and Kashmir during morning.

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th January, 2020) Mainly cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts and north Balochistan during the next twelve hours.However, rain/thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in districts of northeast Punjab and Kashmir during morning.

Fog is likely to prevail at a few places of plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning and night hours.Temperature of some major cities recorded on Saturday morning:Islamabad and Lahore five degree centigrade, Karachi twelve, Peshawar three, Quetta minus six, Gilgit minus three, Murree minus one and Muzaffarabad two degree centigrade.