Cold weather expected ;adopt precautionary measures

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Cold weather is expected in the twin cities till Friday whereas rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills has been forecast in Murree , Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Met Office reported on Wednesday that a westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist in northern parts during next 12 hours.

Meanwhile Focal person District Health Authority Dr Muhammad Ali Mirza told APP that rain would hopefully to end dry cough, cold, chest and throat infections and other health problems .

Director Live Stock Department Dr Sana Urooj advised the animal farmers to adopt precautionary measures to avoid the animals from cold threat.

She said that the prevailing weather condition is suitable for attack of various diseases in animals and to avoid spread of diseases regular vaccination of animals are very essential.

Sana advised the cattle farmers to give dry food to animals and not to give them cold water.

She also advised them to feed 100 grams unrefined sugar(gur)to pregnant and milk giving animals daily in order to decrease the cold affect.

While people from all walks of life expressed delight over the improved weather and enjoyed moving to city markets along with their families.

Several markets of the town including Saddar market, Chotta bazaar, committee chowk,Bunni,college road ,commercial market and other places are witnessing stalls of winter delights and the shopkeepers are doing a good business due to high demand and increased sale of their products.