Cold weather forecast but no chance of snowfall at Murree this week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Monday forecast cold weather with no chance of snowfall in Murree during this week.

According to a spokesperson for the authority, the temperature is expected to be a minimum of 2 degrees and a maximum of 12 degrees, advising people to be aware of weather conditions before leaving for the tourist spot.

During the journey drive the vehicle in a single lane and in light gear, avoid overtaking. Keep the tires under-inflated and do not run the heater in the vehicle for too long, remove snow near the silencer and ensure exhaust, the PDMA spokesperson added.

He said that strict action will be taken against those stopping the vehicle in traffic, taking selfies or playing loud music, adding that obey the traffic rules and contact the helpline immediately in case of an emergency.

In case of an emergency, contact PDMA helpline 1129, local administration control room numbers 0519269015, 0519269016, 0519269018. Local administration can also be contacted on WhatsApp number 03009697250, he concluded.