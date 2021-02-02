UrduPoint.com
Cold Weather Forecast For City

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 12:42 PM

Cold weather forecast for city

The local Met Office has forecast dry and very cold weather for city for next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :The local Met Office has forecast dry and very cold weather for city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 24 centigrade and the lowest minimum 09 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry and very cold weather have also been forecast for rest of the region.

