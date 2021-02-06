UrduPoint.com
Cold Weather Forecast For City

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 12:54 AM

Cold weather forecast for city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :The local Met Office has forecast dry and very cold weather for city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 25 centigrade and the lowest minimum 08 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry and very cold weather have also been forecast for rest of the region.

