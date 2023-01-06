Cold weather forecast for city

Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday predicted cold and dry weather for most cities of the Sindh province including Karachi during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday predicted cold and dry weather for most cities of the Sindh province including Karachi during the next 24 hours.

However, shallow foggy weather is predicted for Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, and Mohenjodaro.

Mainly, cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.