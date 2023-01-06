UrduPoint.com

Cold Weather Forecast For City

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2023 | 07:09 PM

Cold weather forecast for city

Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday predicted cold and dry weather for most cities of the Sindh province including Karachi during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday predicted cold and dry weather for most cities of the Sindh province including Karachi during the next 24 hours.

However, shallow foggy weather is predicted for Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, and Mohenjodaro.

Mainly, cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Weather Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana

Recent Stories

Expo City Dubai extends Winter City activities

Expo City Dubai extends Winter City activities

25 minutes ago
 Berlin conductor Barenboim resigns at opera over i ..

Berlin conductor Barenboim resigns at opera over ill health

17 seconds ago
 UN duty bound to implement its resolutions, Azad J ..

UN duty bound to implement its resolutions, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Preside ..

19 seconds ago
 Training for youth on "Use of social media with re ..

Training for youth on "Use of social media with responsibility" to start from 10 ..

20 seconds ago
 PP Youth Talent Hunt Women Hockey League begins in ..

PP Youth Talent Hunt Women Hockey League begins in colourful ceremony

22 seconds ago
 UAE Wrestling Federation approves new board for 20 ..

UAE Wrestling Federation approves new board for 2020-2024

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.