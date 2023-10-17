Open Menu

Cold Weather Grips Hazara Division As Heavy Rain, Snowfall Continue On Hills

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2023 | 08:14 PM

After two days of continuous heavy downpours in the Hazara division the people on Tuesday experienced an early cold wave which intensified the need for warm clothing

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) After two days of continuous heavy downpours in the Hazara division the people on Tuesday experienced an early cold wave which intensified the need for warm clothing.

According to the details, districts Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram and Kohistan were the worst hit by the heavy rain and snowfall in the upper parts of Kaghan Valley and Babusar Top which dropped the temperatures considerably.

In response to these weather conditions, local residents have wasted no time in retrieving their winter attire to shield themselves from the cold.

The Landa Bazar, known for its second-hand clothing market, has witnessed a surge in activity as people flock to purchase affordable warm clothing options.

The recent spell of rain serves as an official announcement of the coming winter season, and citizens have started the use of warm clothing to stay comfortable. However, authorities and safety experts are cautioning residents to exercise care and attentiveness when using gas heaters to avoid potential accidents.

