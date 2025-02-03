Open Menu

Cold Weather May Intensify In Karachi Tomorrow

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 03, 2025 | 01:09 PM

Cold weather may intensify in Karachi tomorrow

MET office predicts temperature is likely to drop to 10 to 12 degrees Celsius

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb3rd, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted that cold weather might intensify in Karachi on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz made the prediction, saying that there is a slight possibility of a rise in the cold weather at night in Karachi on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The temperature is likely to drop to 10 to 12 degrees Celsius.

According to the Chief Meteorologist, the weather is expected to remain better during the early days of Ramadan, with relatively warm days and cooler nights due to sea breezes.

He further stated that the intensity of heat could increase from March 20, and the weather may remain somewhat warm during the last ten days of Ramadan.

