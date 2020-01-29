UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cold Weather Persists In Some Punjab Cities Due To Rain

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 01:24 PM

Cold weather persists in some Punjab cities due to rain

Akistan Point News / Online - 29th January, 2020) Cold weather continued in Punjab's Attock and Hafizabad Wednesday morning due to intermittent rainfall

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th January, 2020) Cold weather continued in Punjab's Attock and Hafizabad Wednesday morning due to intermittent rainfall.The Met Office has predicted further rain in Attock in the next 24 hours.The streets of Hafizabad are inundated after showers continued for the third consecutive day.In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Charsaddah, continuous rain has flooded the streets.

The night-long showers inundated the roads and troubled commuters in the morning.Separately, fog blanketed many regions of Punjab, including Sahiwal, Multan, Lodhran, Harrappa, Chicha Watni, Mian Channu and Basti Malook.The M-4 Motorway, from Multan to Khanewal, was closed for traffic due to dense fog.According to a motorway police spokesperson, visibility has reduced to 20 metres on the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway.Mercury has also dropped in Azad Kashmir after it snowed in Neelum Valley, Leepa Valley, Haveli and Rawalakot.

Related Topics

Multan Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Punjab Motorway Traffic Sahiwal Hafizabad Khanewal Lodhran Attock Rawalakot Azad Jammu And Kashmir From

Recent Stories

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Ba ..

6 minutes ago

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Kenya to ..

1 minute ago

Seven-day anti-polio campaign begins in KP

1 minute ago

House fire injures four in Lahore

1 minute ago

Absence of kits for coronavirus sends jitters acro ..

6 minutes ago

2 killed as new rain, snowfall spell starts across ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.