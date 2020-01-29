Cold weather persists in some Punjab cities due to rain

Akistan Point News / Online - 29th January, 2020) Cold weather continued in Punjab's Attock and Hafizabad Wednesday morning due to intermittent rainfall

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th January, 2020) Cold weather continued in Punjab's Attock and Hafizabad Wednesday morning due to intermittent rainfall.The Met Office has predicted further rain in Attock in the next 24 hours.The streets of Hafizabad are inundated after showers continued for the third consecutive day.In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Charsaddah, continuous rain has flooded the streets.

The night-long showers inundated the roads and troubled commuters in the morning.Separately, fog blanketed many regions of Punjab, including Sahiwal, Multan, Lodhran, Harrappa, Chicha Watni, Mian Channu and Basti Malook.The M-4 Motorway, from Multan to Khanewal, was closed for traffic due to dense fog.According to a motorway police spokesperson, visibility has reduced to 20 metres on the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway.Mercury has also dropped in Azad Kashmir after it snowed in Neelum Valley, Leepa Valley, Haveli and Rawalakot.