Cold Weather Prevailed In City
Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2024 | 10:43 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Partly cloudy and cold weather prevailed in the city on Monday, with the MET office forecasting similar conditions for the next 24 hours.
According to MET officials, continental air dominated most parts of the country, while a shallow westerly wave is expected to affect the western and extreme northern regions by tomorrow evening or night.
The forecast predicts mainly cold and partly cloudy weather across much of the country, with very cold conditions in hilly areas during the morning and night.
Light rain or snow is expected at a few locations in North Balochistan, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan. Additionally, moderate to dense fog is likely to persist in the plains of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Upper Sindh during the morning and night hours.
On Monday, the lowest temperature was recorded in Leh at -13°C. In Lahore, the minimum temperature was 5.8°C, while the maximum reached 14.2°C.
