Open Menu

Cold Weather Prevailed In City

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2024 | 10:43 PM

Cold weather prevailed in city

Partly cloudy and cold weather prevailed in the city on Monday, with the MET office forecasting similar conditions for the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Partly cloudy and cold weather prevailed in the city on Monday, with the MET office forecasting similar conditions for the next 24 hours.

According to MET officials, continental air dominated most parts of the country, while a shallow westerly wave is expected to affect the western and extreme northern regions by tomorrow evening or night.

The forecast predicts mainly cold and partly cloudy weather across much of the country, with very cold conditions in hilly areas during the morning and night.

Light rain or snow is expected at a few locations in North Balochistan, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan. Additionally, moderate to dense fog is likely to persist in the plains of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Upper Sindh during the morning and night hours.

On Monday, the lowest temperature was recorded in Leh at -13°C. In Lahore, the minimum temperature was 5.8°C, while the maximum reached 14.2°C.

Related Topics

Sindh Lahore Weather Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snow Punjab

Recent Stories

Zero-tolerance to be adopted against land grabbers ..

Zero-tolerance to be adopted against land grabbers: DG FDA

1 minute ago
 Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) P ..

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara ..

1 minute ago
 C-5 nuclear power plant milestone in Pakistan, Chi ..

C-5 nuclear power plant milestone in Pakistan, China cooperation: PM

1 minute ago
 Cold weather prevailed in city

Cold weather prevailed in city

1 minute ago
 Fire erupted in cardboard factory in Karachi

Fire erupted in cardboard factory in Karachi

1 minute ago
 Dubai Arabian Horse Stud Auction generates AED 5.5 ..

Dubai Arabian Horse Stud Auction generates AED 5.5 million in sales

30 minutes ago
CM Bugti takes notice of closure of National Highw ..

CM Bugti takes notice of closure of National Highways: Rind

24 minutes ago
 600 ev buses to be bought to improve transport sys ..

600 ev buses to be bought to improve transport system: Azma Bokhari

24 minutes ago
 Infant dies in house fire in Jamshoro

Infant dies in house fire in Jamshoro

24 minutes ago
 Secretary Information visits DGPR, reviewed short ..

Secretary Information visits DGPR, reviewed short films, documentary competitio ..

24 minutes ago
 FCCI Chief condoles over death of Dy Chief of Busi ..

FCCI Chief condoles over death of Dy Chief of Business Recorder

24 minutes ago
 Signs Christmas market attack suspect mentally ill ..

Signs Christmas market attack suspect mentally ill: German minister

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather