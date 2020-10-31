Cold weather spikes sale of 'winter delights' in Islamabad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :With the start of cold season and amid Covid-19 early precautions, demand for 'traditional winter delights' including samosas, jalaibee, chicken-corn, Kehwa, Kashmiri tea, fried fish, halwas and coffee has increased in Federal capital.

A number of stalls carrying these delights at various markets including Melody Market, Karachi Company, Jinnah Super Market, Super Market, Abpara Market and F-10 Markaz are attracting a number of customers.

Various shopkeepers claimed that winter is best for us because due to the drop in mercury specially at night, our sales rises manifold, adding, the corner soup and coffee sellers seem to do more good business during winter items sale that are fancied by all and sundry to keep warm.

A Fish seller in Melody shop talking to APP news said, "Fish is the most selling item of winter season which help reduce the impact of a cold wave on health by keeping us warm".

Another shopkeeper at a famous chicken corn shop at G-7 street said, winter was the perfect time to earn handsome amount through selling chicken corn soup which is our trademark.

He said most of the customers are youngsters especially students living in hostels who roam around the place with their friends in the evening time and visit us to enjoy the soup with the start of every winter season.

An owner of famous shop at Trial 5, said having hot pakoras with warm jaggery tea (Gur wali chaye) is the best enjoyment for customers in the winters.

The owner of restaurants also said they were getting online orders for special Thai and Chinese soup and the demand is gradually rising.

A vendor roadside said chicken corn soup has a good demand in chilly nights of winter and this season we keep us busy till late night to cater the demands.

A family in Jasmin Garden, while enjoying a plate of samosa expressed their delight at the changing weather, saying, "we were waiting for it and we were glad it did today".

New seasons are welcomed in different ways but now this year when people all over the globe including Pakistan is facing Covid-19 second wave we should be more careful and as a early precautions against this virus we should prefer to eat warm healthy food, said a specialist on Infections.

Consuming foods rich in vitamin D including cod liver oil and dairy products can also be helpful to make up for the time spent at home away from the sun, he added.

No doubt winter has brought in plenty of delights the scent of grilled and fried fish, coffee, potato chips and hot, spicy soups around city making many mouths water, said a women citizen.

