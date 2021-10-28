UrduPoint.com

Cold Weather To Prevail In Northern Areas:PMD

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 08:03 PM

Cold weather to prevail in northern areas:PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday forecast mainly dry weather for most areas of the country while cold in northern areas during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday forecast mainly dry weather for most areas of the country while cold in northern areas during the next 24 hours.

The synoptic situation has indicated prevalence of continental air over most parts of the country.

The weather will remain dry in most parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan during the next hours.

While cold weather conditions are likely in the northern areas of the country.

According to the weather forecast for tourists issued today, dry and cold weather during night is expected in Neelum valley, Rawalakot, Muzaffarabad, Hunza valley, Gilgit, Dir, Swat, Chitral, Mansehra, Abbotabad, Murree, Nathiagali, Kaghan, Naran and Ziarat from Friday to Monday.

Partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-thunderstorm (with light snowfall over the hills) is expected in all tourist places during Monday (night) to Wednesday.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country, while cold in hilly areas.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh -04 C, Kalam, Babusar -01, Skardu and Astore 00 C.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Swat Murree Mansehra Gilgit Baltistan Chitral Dir Skardu Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Ziarat All From

Recent Stories

EMA Says Launches Pilot Project to Study Options o ..

EMA Says Launches Pilot Project to Study Options of Drugs Repurposing

1 minute ago
 Jordan, Lebanon, Syria Reach Agreement on Electric ..

Jordan, Lebanon, Syria Reach Agreement on Electricity - Amman

1 minute ago
 EPA serves notices to 66 hospitals for violating P ..

EPA serves notices to 66 hospitals for violating PEPA-97, HWMR

1 minute ago
 Lulusar Polo in Pink 2021: Guard Group qualify for ..

Lulusar Polo in Pink 2021: Guard Group qualify for main final

5 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai witnesses launch of sustainability ..

Expo 2020 Dubai witnesses launch of sustainability-focused photography competiti ..

50 minutes ago
 Chinese vaccines help global COVID-19 fight : repo ..

Chinese vaccines help global COVID-19 fight : report

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.