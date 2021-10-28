Cold weather to prevail in northern areas:PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday forecast mainly dry weather for most areas of the country while cold in northern areas during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday forecast mainly dry weather for most areas of the country while cold in northern areas during the next 24 hours.

The synoptic situation has indicated prevalence of continental air over most parts of the country.

The weather will remain dry in most parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan during the next hours.

While cold weather conditions are likely in the northern areas of the country.

According to the weather forecast for tourists issued today, dry and cold weather during night is expected in Neelum valley, Rawalakot, Muzaffarabad, Hunza valley, Gilgit, Dir, Swat, Chitral, Mansehra, Abbotabad, Murree, Nathiagali, Kaghan, Naran and Ziarat from Friday to Monday.

Partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-thunderstorm (with light snowfall over the hills) is expected in all tourist places during Monday (night) to Wednesday.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country, while cold in hilly areas.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh -04 C, Kalam, Babusar -01, Skardu and Astore 00 C.