Cold Weather To Prevail In Upper Parts:PMD
Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2024 | 07:43 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cold weather for upper parts of the country during the next 24 hours.
“Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold in upper parts during morning and night hours”, the PMD said.
A shallow westerly wave was still present over Kashmir and adjoining areas.
During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold and partly cloudy in upper parts.
The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh -12 C, Kalam, Astore -09, Skardu -06, Gupis, Malam Jabba, Bagrote, Hunza -04, Chitral and Dir -03C.
