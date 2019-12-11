Cold weather,smog causing cough,cold ailments

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 13 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 02:10 PM

Currently prevalent cold and dry weather coupled with hazardous smog has caused sharp increase in various ailments among citizens

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Currently prevalent cold and dry weather coupled with hazardous smog has caused sharp increase in various ailments among citizens.

This was stated by Dr.Khalid Hussain of ENT department of Services Hospital while talking to APP here on Wednesday.

He said that plant allergies in November and December also played role in creating ENT related ailments such as cough and cold.

When asked about the remedies,he advised regular use of mask,woollen clothes and helmets for motorbike riders.

Dr.Khalid in particular advised that people should avoid self- medication and seek doctors advice.

