UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cold,dry Weather Forecast For City

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 03:58 PM

Cold,dry weather forecast for city

The local Met Office has forecast dry and cold weather for the city during next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :The local Met Office has forecast dry and cold weather for the city during next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature was 30 degree centigrade and lowest minimum remained 13 degree centigrade during last 24 hours.

Dry and cold weather has been forecast for rest of the region.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

Roscosmos Congratulates NASA on Perseverance Rover ..

40 seconds ago

Italian Ambassador Says Easing Visa Requirements W ..

41 seconds ago

ANF seizes drugs, arrested two accused in Sukkur

43 seconds ago

Downturn in Europe softer than 2020 crash: busines ..

46 seconds ago

Football: Porto sign 23-year-old winger Pepe

8 minutes ago

Sterling soars close to 3-year high above $1.40

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.