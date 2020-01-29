Cold,dry weather forecast for the provincial capital

The Met office on Wednesday forecast cold and dry weather with fog in the morning and night for the provincial capital for the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :The Met office on Wednesday forecast cold and dry weather with fog in the morning and night for the provincial capital for the next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation: a westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to move eastwards on Thursday.

The weather expert say that rain is expected in Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, M.B.Din, Narowal, Sialkot, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura.

Snowfall is also expected in Muree and its surrounding areas during the period.

However, fog is likely to prevail in Jhang, TT Singh, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, Multan, and Sahiwal during night.

On Thursday, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province, while fog is likely to prevail in Jhang, Faisalabad, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, Multan, Narowal, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, Sargodha, TT Singh, Lahore, Sahiwal and Potohar plateau during night/morning hours.

The maximum and minimum temperature was recorded as 16 degress centigrade and 11 degrees centigrade, respectively.