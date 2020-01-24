Cold,dry weather forecast in Lahore

(@imziishan)

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in the provincial metropolis and other parts of the province during the next 24 hours

Light rain/drizzle with cloudy weather is expected in Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Narowal during evening/night.

Light snowfall is also expected in Murree, Met department said.

On Friday, minimum and maximum temperatures in the city were recorded as five and 20 degrees celsius, respectively.

According to synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.