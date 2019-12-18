UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cold,dry Weather Forecast In The City And Other Parts Of The Province 18 Dec 2019

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 07:23 PM

Cold,dry weather forecast in the city and other parts of the province 18 Dec 2019

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in the city and other parts of the province during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in the city and other parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, dense fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of the province during night and morning, says the Met department.

Fog will prevail in Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Sialkot, Toba Tek Singh, Hafizabad, Jhang, Faisalabad, Okara, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Dera Ghazi Khan.

As per synoptic situation, dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave is likely to approach south/ western and extreme upper parts of the country and may persist for next two days.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature in the city was 16 degrees celsius while the minimum six degrees celsius.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Weather Okara Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Bahawalnagar Hafizabad Toba Tek Singh May Sahiwal

Recent Stories

Excise deptt seeks police help to recover tax from ..

2 minutes ago

Chief of Army Staff visits SSG Headquarters

2 minutes ago

Seminar for creating awareness on harassment law

2 minutes ago

Kallis joins South African coaching staff

2 minutes ago

Judicial remand of two accused extended till Jan 9 ..

8 minutes ago

100-year celebrations of Govt Emerson College open ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.