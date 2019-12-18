Cold,dry weather forecast in the city and other parts of the province 18 Dec 2019

(@FahadShabbir)

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in the city and other parts of the province during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in the city and other parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, dense fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of the province during night and morning, says the Met department.

Fog will prevail in Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Sialkot, Toba Tek Singh, Hafizabad, Jhang, Faisalabad, Okara, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Dera Ghazi Khan.

As per synoptic situation, dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave is likely to approach south/ western and extreme upper parts of the country and may persist for next two days.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature in the city was 16 degrees celsius while the minimum six degrees celsius.