Cold,dry weather likely during next 24 hours 04-02-2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However very cold and cloudy weather expected at upper Khyber Pakthunkhwa , Kashmir, Gilgit- Baltistan, the MET office reported.

Fog is expected to prevail in plain areas of Punjab during morning hours.

Minimum temperatures recorded in (C) during last 24 hours: Skardu -20C, Astor -12C, Bagrote, Parachinar -09C, Hunza -06C, Kalam -04C, Gilgit, Dir, Rawalakot, Malamjabba, Kalat -03C. Rain occurred at districts of Quetta, Zhob , kalat, sibbi, Kohat, D.I khan, Sukkur, Multan, Bahawalpur, D.G khan.

Rainfall recorded in (mm): Balochistan: Quetta 28, Turbat 24, Zhob 13, Barkhan, Dalbandin, Sibbi 05, Kalat, Lasbella 03, Panjgur 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa : Parachinar 05 Sindh: Karachi A/P 03, Punjab: Kot Addu 07 and D.G khan 01.