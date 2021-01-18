Cold,dry weather likely in Capital

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday forecast cold and dry weather in the Federal capital during next 24 hours.

However, fog expected at few places in Islamabad and surrounding areas during morning hours, a MET office reported.

Fog likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh while intense cold weather expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and north Balochistan.

Minimum temperature's recorded in (�C): Skardu -14�C, Gupis, Astore, Leh -12�C, Anantnag -08�C, Bagrote -07�C, Gilgit, Hunza, Srinagar -06�C, Parachinar, shopian and Ziarat -05�C.