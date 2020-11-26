UrduPoint.com
Cold,dry Weather Likely In Most Parts

Thu 26th November 2020 | 04:42 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast cold and dry in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

Fog also likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours while cold wave will persist in hilly areas of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa and North Balochistan, a MET office reported.

Minimum temperature's recorded in (�C): Leh -12�C, Kalam -06�C, Gupis, Skardu, kalat -05�C, Bagrote, Malamjabba, Quetta -04�C, Mirkhani, Parachinar and Astore -01�C.

Rainfall(mm): Punjab: Islamabad (Zero Point 39, Airport 13, Saidpur 32, Bokra 27), Murree 36, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 34), Chakwal 06, Bhakkar 05, Attock 04, Sahiwal, Sargodha 02, Joharabad, Jhang, Gujarat , Toba Tek Singh, Jhelum, Kasur, Mangla 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 30, Mirkhani 22, Malam Jabba 20, Dir (Lower 19, Upper 15), Pattan 19, Cherat 17, Balakot, Saidu Sharif 16, Kakul 13, Takht Bai 10, Drosh 07, Peshawar (City, Airport 07), Chitral 06, Parachinar 02, Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 29, Muzaffarabad 21, Rawalakot 19, Kotli 08, Balochistan: Zhob 05, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 01, Sindh: 01 in Tando Jam 01mm. Snowfall(inches): Kalam 15 and Malam Jabba 10 Inch.

