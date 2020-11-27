Cold,dry weather likely in most parts

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Friday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

Fog was likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab during morning hours while cold wave to persist in hilly areas of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa and North Balochistan, MET office reported.

Minimum temperature's recorded in (�C): Leh, Kalam -10�C, Gupis -06�C, Astore -05�C, Skardu -04�C, Dir, Malamjabba, Ziarat, Kalat -03�C, Quetta, Hunza and Bagrote -02�C.