Cold,dry weather likely in most parts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Thursday forecast cold and dry in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

Continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country, shallow Westerly wave was likely to approach upper parts of the country from tomorrow night,a MET office reported.

While, partly cloudy with chances of rain (with light snowfall over hills) in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa during night. Fog was likely to prevail in few plain areas of Punjab during morning hours.

Minimum temperature's recorded in (C): Leh -08, Parachinar -07, Kalam -05, Gupis, Skardu -04, Astore -03 and Bagrote 00C.