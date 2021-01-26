Cold,dry weather likely in most parts

Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However, partly cloudy weather expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, while very cold in Balochistan,a MET office reported.

Continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

Minimum temperature's recorded in (�C): Leh, Astore -15�C, Astore -13�C, Kalam, Skardu, Pulwama, Ziarat -10�C, Quetta, Kalat, Bagrote -08�C, Gilgit -07�C, Baramulla -06�C and Hunza -05�C.