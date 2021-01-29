Cold,dry Weather Likely In Most Parts
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 05:38 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday forecast cold and dry weather likely to persist in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.
Continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country,while very cold in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan.
Minimum temperature's recorded in (�C): Leh -15�C, Astore, Anantnag -11�C, Skardu -10�C, Kalam, Ziarat, Pulwama, Baramulla -09 �C, Srinagar -08 �C, Kalat, Quetta, Shopian -07 �C, Bagrote, Gilgit -06 �C and Hunza -05�C.