Cold,dry weather likely in most parts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday forecast cold and dry weather likely to persist in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

Continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country,while very cold in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan.

Minimum temperature's recorded in (�C): Leh -15�C, Astore, Anantnag -11�C, Skardu -10�C, Kalam, Ziarat, Pulwama, Baramulla -09 �C, Srinagar -08 �C, Kalat, Quetta, Shopian -07 �C, Bagrote, Gilgit -06 �C and Hunza -05�C.