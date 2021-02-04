Cold,dry weather likely in most parts

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

While, very cold in upper parts and north Balochistan.

Fog is likely to prevail in northeastern Punjab during morning hours,a MET office reported.

Whereas shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

Minimum temperature's recorded in (�C): Leh -11�C, Gupis -08�C, Kalam, Skardu -06�C, Bagrote, Astore -05�C.