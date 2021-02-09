Cold,dry weather likely in most parts

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

While very cold weather is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and north Balochistan whereas westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country and may persist for next 12 hours,a MET office reported.

Minimum temperature's recorded (�C): Leh -07, Gupis -06, Skardu -05, Astore, Parachinar -04 and Bagrote -03.