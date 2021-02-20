UrduPoint.com
Cold,dry Weather Likely In Most Parts

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 05:10 PM

Cold,dry weather likely in most parts

Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Saturday forecast partly cloudy weather to persist in capital during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Saturday forecast partly cloudy weather to persist in capital during next 24 hours.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

A shallow westerly wave is also present over western and upper parts of the country, the MET office reported.

Fog is likely to prevail over plain areas of Punjab. However, cloudy weather with light rain/snowfall is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

Minimum temperature's recorded in(�C): Leh -06, Astore, Gupis, Skardu -04, Parachinar -02 and Bagrote -01.

