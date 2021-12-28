UrduPoint.com

Cold,dry Weather Likely In Most Parts

Muhammad Irfan 34 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 07:26 PM

Very cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours while partly cloudy weather is expected in southern parts of the country

Frost is likely to occur at few places in Pothohar region during morning hours whereas dense fog is likely to prevail in Punjab, plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during night/morning.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, met office said.

In last 24 hours cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain/snowfall over hills occurred in lower Sindh, Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Murree.

Rainfall recorded during this time span was Sindh: Karachi (Masroor Base 27mm, Faisal Base 26mm, Gulshan-e-Hadeed 22mm, North Nazimabad 18mm, University Road 17mm, MOS, North Karachi 14mm, Jinnah Terminal, Orangi Town, Surjani, Kemari, DHA 13mm, Saadi Town 12mm, Jamia-tur-Rasheed 11mm, Airport, Landhi 05mm), Hyderabad (Airport 05mm, City 02mm), Thatta, Badin 04mm, Mithi 04mm, Chhor 02mm, Tando Jam 01mm, Balochistan: Sibbi 14mm, Lasbella 13mm, Ormara 03mm, Gwadar 01mm, Punjab: Murree 07mm, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 01mm, Pattan 04mm and Kalam 01mm.

Snowfall remained Murree 04 inch and Kalam 01 inch.

Minimum Temperatures recorded on Tuesday were Leh -14 C, kalam -13 C, Gupis -08 C, Skardu, Quetta, Kalat -06C, Astore, Malamjabba, Rawalakot -05C, Gilgit, Parachinar, Shopian -04C, Hunza, Dir, Bagrote, Pulwama, Baramulla -03C, Drosh, Kakul, Murree -02C, Garhi Dupatta, Balakot, Chitral and Mirkhani -01C.

