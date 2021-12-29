Cold,dry weather likely in most parts

Cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However, cloudy weather with light rain/light snow is expected in northwestern Balochistan, said Met office Islamabad.

Frost is likely to occur at few places in Pothohar region during morning hours.

Dense Fog is likely to prevail in upper Sindh, plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab during night/morning.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Minimum temperature's recorded in (C): Leh -15, Kalam -13, Astore -10, Skardu -09, Gupis -08, Gilgit, Hunza, Kalat -07, Quetta -06, Malam Jabba -05, Dir, Rawalakot, Bagrote, Parachinar, Pulwama, Baramulla -04, Drosh, Anantnag, Shupiyan -03, Murree, Zhob, Chitral, Srinagar -02, Mirkhani, Kakul and Balakot -01.