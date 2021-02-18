Cold,dry weather likely in most parts of country

Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Thursday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Thursday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However, partly cloudy weather is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and north Balochistan whereas continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country,a Met office reported.

Minimum temperature recorded in (C): Leh -10, Astore, Skardu -06, Gupis, Ziarat -05, Kalam and Kalat -03.