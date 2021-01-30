Cold,dry weather likely in most parts of the country

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Saturday forecast cold and dry weather over most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Saturday forecast cold and dry weather over most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

While, very cold in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan however, light rain (light snowfall over hills) is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during night hours,a MET office reported.

Continental air prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is likely to affect extreme upper parts of country from Sunday (night) till Monday(morning).

Minimum temperature recorded in (�C): Leh -15�C, Astore -12�C, Skardu, Gupis , Anantnag -10�C, Kalam -09 �C, Pulwama, Baramulla -08�C, Srinagar, Gilgit -07�C, Shopian, Ziarat -06�C, Quetta, Bagrote and Kalat -05�C.