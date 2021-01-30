UrduPoint.com
Cold,dry Weather Likely In Most Parts Of The Country

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 04:40 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Saturday forecast cold and dry weather over most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Saturday forecast cold and dry weather over most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

While, very cold in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan however, light rain (light snowfall over hills) is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during night hours,a MET office reported.

Continental air prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is likely to affect extreme upper parts of country from Sunday (night) till Monday(morning).

Minimum temperature recorded in (�C): Leh -15�C, Astore -12�C, Skardu, Gupis , Anantnag -10�C, Kalam -09 �C, Pulwama, Baramulla -08�C, Srinagar, Gilgit -07�C, Shopian, Ziarat -06�C, Quetta, Bagrote and Kalat -05�C.

