Cold,dry weather likely to persist in most parts of country

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

While, partly cloudy and cold weather expected in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, fog likely situation to prevail in a few plain areas of Punjab during morning hours, Met office reported.

Continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

Minimum temperature's recorded in (�C): Leh, Skardu, Kalam -05, Gupis -04, Astore, Chitral and Bagrote -01�C.