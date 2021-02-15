Cold,dry weather likely to persist in most parts

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday forecast cold and dry weather in various parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday forecast cold and dry weather in various parts of the country during next 24 hours.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country whereas fog is likely to prevail over plain areas of Punjab,MET office reported.

Minimum temperature's recorded in (C): Leh -09, Skardu, ziarat -05, Gupis -04, Astore, Parachinar, Kalam and Anantnag -03.