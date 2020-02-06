UrduPoint.com
Cold,dry Weather To Persist 06 Feb 2020

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected to persist in the provincial metropolis and other parts of the province during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Mainly cold and dry weather is expected to persist in the provincial metropolis and other parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, fog is likely to prevail in Sialkot, Gujranwala and Narowal in the morning, says the Met department.

During the last 24 hours, weather remained cold and dry in the province.

On Thursday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded 20 degreesand six degrees Celsius, respectively, in the city.

