Commissioner Chairs Meeting Regarding Expected Rain Arrangements

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2023 | 08:11 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ):In order to overview of steps taken by the district administration and concerned department of District Shaheed Benazirabad, Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch chaired a meeting at his office Committee Room.

Addressing the meeting, Commissioner stressed all departments to finalize emergent arrangements against post situation of expected rains and floods keeping in view the results of last year's rains and floods to prevent the common man from difficulties.

Commissioner instructed officials of the Left Bank Outfall Drain, Public Health and Irrigation Departments for immediately cleaning of all saline and sewerage drainage drains of the district along with maintaining of pumping stations and keeping the same in running order.

Commissioner directed DC and officials of local government to make bound Municipal and Town officials to ensure to keep the city drainage system clean.

He directed to submit a report regarding functional and non-functional machinery at pumping stations so that non-functional machinery could be repaired and turned function for disposal of accumulated water.

Officials of the Irrigation department were directed to complete the schemes of cleaning of saline and drainage drains at the earliest. He said that Sindh Government has imposed ban on the cultivation of paddy on the left bank of the River Indus, which shall be strictly implemented.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon, Project Director LBOD Amjad Memon, Officials of Public Health and Irrigation departments briefed Commissioner about measures adopted to combat expected rains and floods. The meeting was also attended by Additional Commissioner-2 Fayyaz Hussain Rahujo, XEN Nasrat Atta Muhammad, XEN LBOD Shahabuddin Bhatti, Information Officer Aijaz Ali Teevino and officials of concerned departments.

Later Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon and Project Director Amjad Memon visited different drains near Nawabshah and inspected the current cleaning situation of drains. Officials of Public Health and LBOD briefed Commissioner about in-process cleaning of drains.

