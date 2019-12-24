Communication and Works Department wants roads clear in rains, snowfalls, land sliding

Communication and Works Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has directed the concerned authorities to take all precautionary measures for effectively tackling emergencies in case of land sliding, rains or snowfall to keep roads open for all kind of traffic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Communication and Works Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has directed the concerned authorities to take all precautionary measures for effectively tackling emergencies in case of land sliding, rains or snowfall to keep roads open for all kind of traffic.

The department has asked staff of all divisions including the merged districts to remain alert for round the clock and utilize all available resources to keep roads clear and maintain smooth flow of traffic in their respective circles against all odds such as land sliding, rains and snowfalls.

It has also asked people to contact office of the department's XEN in relevant district in case of emergency and added that emergency contact numbers of the department's high officials had always been uploaded on the website, www.cwd.gkp.pk.

The department said effective measures would be taken to facilitate masses and in this regard no excuse from the officials concerned would be entertained.