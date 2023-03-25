UrduPoint.com

Continuous Heavy Rain Dropped Temperatures In Upper Parts Of Hazara

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2023 | 08:35 PM

Four days of continuous intermittent downpours coupled with hail and thunderstorms in various parts of Hazara division on Saturday once again brought the summer down

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :Four days of continuous intermittent downpours coupled with hail and thunderstorms in various parts of Hazara division on Saturday once again brought the summer down.

According to the details, two weeks ago owing to the dry weather temperatures in the region increased and people left the use warm clothes, during the last two weeks rain all across Hazara division once again changed the weather conditions.

Heavy rain started last week all across Hazara from district Haripur to Kohistan and stuck people. Heavy downpours in the upper Hazara division including Abbottabad city, Galyat, Thandyani, Kaghan, Naran, Battagram, and Kohistan, many roads were blocked by the land sliding while in many areas flash flood water entered the houses and destroyed households.

The metrology department has also forecasted heavy rain in the Hazara division during the coming days.

After the change of weather in the region particularly in Abbottabad, Manshera, and some upper parts people were happy over the rain which also ended the seasonal diseases, and they were also enjoying the soup, chappal kabab, fish, and others.

