Cool, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :The Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts while very cool along with frosty in central parts with hilly areas of the province during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 1.0 degree centigrade,-4.

6 degree centigrade in Ziarat and -3.0 degree centigrade in Kalat on Saturday.

The Met Office also predicted Light rain with snowfall over the hills at isolated places of Balochistan including Quetta, Mastung, Pishin, Zhob, Ziarat, Qila Saifullah, Qila Abdullah, and Barkhan districts during the evening/night during the next 48 hours.