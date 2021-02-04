Cool, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

The Met Office has forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts while very cool along with frosty in central parts with hilly areas of the province during next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts while very cool along with frosty in central parts with hilly areas of the province during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at -3.5 degree centigrade - 8.5 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Thursday.