Cool, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 09:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department forecast cold and dry weather in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan for next 24 hours.
Minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 1.0 degree centigrade and -3.0 degree centigrade in Kalat on Saturday.