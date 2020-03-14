UrduPoint.com
Cool, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 09:30 PM

Cool, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

The Meteorological Department forecast cold and dry weather in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan for next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department forecast cold and dry weather in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan for next 24 hours.

Minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 1.0 degree centigrade and -3.0 degree centigrade in Kalat on Saturday.

