UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cool, Dry Weather Forecast In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 09:49 PM

Cool, dry weather forecast in Balochistan

The Meteorological Department forecast cold and dry weather in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan for next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department forecast cold and dry weather in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan for next 24 hours.

Minimum temperatures were recorded 1.0 and -2.8 degree centigrades in Quetta and Ziarat respectively on Friday.

Related Topics

Weather Balochistan Quetta Ziarat

Recent Stories

Kite flying, aerial firing were order of day durin ..

2 minutes ago

Hundreds of corrupt elements appeal NAB to withdra ..

2 minutes ago

Upper house's committee discusses ZARRA 2020

2 minutes ago

Lebanese Health Minister Confirms First Coronaviru ..

2 minutes ago

Rising Violence in Idlib May Trigger New Migrant I ..

7 minutes ago

Thai Court Dissolves Second Largest Opposition Par ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.