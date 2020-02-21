Cool, dry weather forecast in Balochistan

The Meteorological Department forecast cold and dry weather in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan for next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department forecast cold and dry weather in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan for next 24 hours.

Minimum temperatures were recorded 1.0 and -2.8 degree centigrades in Quetta and Ziarat respectively on Friday.