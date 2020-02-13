Cool, dry weather likely in Balochistan

The Meteorological Department forecast cool and dry weather in Quetta and other respective parts of Balochistan for next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department forecast cool and dry weather in Quetta and other respective parts of Balochistan for next 24 hours.

Minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 7.0 degree centigrade and 2.6 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Thursday.