Cool, Dry Weather Likely In Balochistan
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 06:01 PM
The Meteorological Department forecast cool and dry weather in Quetta and other respective parts of Balochistan for next 24 hours
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department forecast cool and dry weather in Quetta and other respective parts of Balochistan for next 24 hours.
Minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 7.0 degree centigrade and 2.6 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Thursday.