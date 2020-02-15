UrduPoint.com
Cool, Dry Weather Likely In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 09:26 PM

Cool, dry weather likely in Balochistan

The Meteorological Department predicted cool and dry weather in Quetta and other areas of Balochistan for the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department predicted cool and dry weather in Quetta and other areas of Balochistan for the next 24 hours.

Minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at -1.5 degree centigrade and zero degree centigrade in Ziarat on Saturday.

