Cool, dry weather likely in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department predicted cool and dry weather in Quetta and other areas of Balochistan for the next 24 hours.

Minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at -1.5 degree centigrade and zero degree centigrade in Ziarat on Saturday.