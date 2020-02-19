Cool, dry weather likely in Balochistan

The Meteorological Department forecast cool and dry weather in Quetta and other respective areas of Balochistan for next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department forecast cool and dry weather in Quetta and other respective areas of Balochistan for next 24 hours.

Minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 1.0 degree centigrade and -4.0 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Wednesday.