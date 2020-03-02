Cool, Dry Weather Likely In Balochistan
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 11:18 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department forecast cold and dry weather in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan for next 24 hours. Minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 5.0 degree centigrade and -1.0 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Monday.