Cool, Dry Weather Likely In Balochistan

The Meteorological Department forecast cold and dry weather in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan for next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department forecast cold and dry weather in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan for next 24 hours. Minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 5.0 degree centigrade and -1.0 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Monday.

