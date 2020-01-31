UrduPoint.com
Cool Weather To Persist In Pakistan

Fri 31st January 2020 | 11:59 AM

Cool weather to persist in Pakistan

Cold weather is likely to persist across the country

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st January, 2020) Cold weather is likely to persist across the country.Cool winds hit Karachi. The overall weather in the city is dry with cool nights.According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature recorded today morning was 10.3 Degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature can range from 9 to 12 degrees Celsius till the next week.On the contrary, the maximum temperature can reach to 26 Degrees Celsius today and can range from 24 Degrees Celsius to 26 Degrees Celsius till the next two days.Apart from that, weather in upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, and Kashmir is predicted to be moist and cold.PMD has forecast drizzling at several places in eastern Punjab.

Moreover, fog can persist in a few areas on Punjab and Sindh.The minimum temperature recorded in the last 24 hours (in degrees celsius) were Skardu (-15), Kalam, Parachinar (-11), Astore (-10), Kalat (-6), Malam Jabba (-5), Quetta (-4), and Der (-3).A new spell of rain and heavy snowfall had entered Azaad Kashmir and activities to deal with the hazards of avalanches have been stopped last week.This spell remains for some days in Azaad Kashmir, according to Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Rescuers were working to help people handle the aftermaths of avalanches. It should be remembered that avalanches in Kashmir had caused at least 100 deaths in the last 20 days.

