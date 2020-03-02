Cooperation Program Signed Between OIC and KS relief

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, and H.E. Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabiah, the General Supervisor of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), signed a cooperation and understanding programme with the view of providing further momentum to the mutual relations and establishing a strategic partnership between the two entities

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 02nd March, 2020) Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, and H.E. Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabiah, the General Supervisor of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), signed a cooperation and understanding programme with the view of providing further momentum to the mutual relations and establishing a strategic partnership between the two entities. The signing ceremony took place on the sidelines of the 2nd Session of the Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum (RIHF).

Prince Faisal bin Bandar, Governor of Riyadh, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, Mrs. Rima Al-Hashimi, Minister of State in the United Arab Emirates, the Under Secretary General of the United Nations for Humanitarian Affairs, and a large number of leaders of regional and international organizations attended the signing ceremony.